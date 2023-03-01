Three Hills, Stettler RCMP seek suspects in break-and-enter incidents

RCMP are seeking help from the public in connection with a series of break-and-enter incidents in the Three Hills and Stettler areas.

The first incidents, which occurred in the morning on Feb. 6, targeted a home in Kneehill County and another property in Stettler County.

The initial break-and-enter took place at 8:09 a.m. at a home on Range Road 235. Police say the homeowner confronted the suspect and the suspect produced a small knife.

The homeowner received a minor cut during the confrontation, but police say the suspect fled the scene.

A short time later, at 9:50 a.m., police responded to a home on Highway 56 in Stettler County after the homeowner witnessed a suspect breaking into a garage.

"The suspect stole items from the victim's garage and fled the area," police said in a release.

Investigators believe the incidents may have been committed by the same person.

He is described as:

Having fair or medium complexion;

Middle-aged, possibly in his 40s;

Having grey hair; and

Wearing a grey blue puffer jacket.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a red, older model, single-cab pickup truck.

DELBURNE BREAK-AND-ENTER

RCMP are also looking for a suspect believed to have broken into a home on Feb. 15.

Three Hills RCMP were notified when a man allegedly stole a purse from the kitchen table of a Delburne home.

Officials say the owner was home at the time, but was asleep in another room when the incident took place.

"Video surveillance obtained from the residence shows a male walking up to a basement door where he is seen knocking on the door," police said in a release. "The video ends and it is believed he walks up to the patio door and walks into the residence."

It's not believed the suspect damaged the home and may have come in through an unlocked door, but police say he was likely in possession of break-in tools.

The suspect is described as having a light complexion and a short beard. He was wearing a black baseball cap, blue jeans, black long-sleeved shirt and black shoes.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call Three Hills RCMP at 403-443-5538 or Stettler RCMP at 403-742-3381.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the "P3 Tips" app.