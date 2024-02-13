Three Hills woman charged in hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

RCMP say a 40-year-old woman from Three Hills has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian earlier this month.

At 8:57 p.m. on Feb. 7, police responded to an incident where a pedestrian had been struck and seriously injured on Sixth Avenue North in Three Hills.

During their investigation, police were alerted by a member of the public who provided them with information to lead them to arrest a suspect.

The accused has not been named, but is charged with failing to stop at the scene of an accident resulting in bodily harm.

The woman was released from custody and is expected to appear in the Alberta Court of Justice in Drumheller on April 19.