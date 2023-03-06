Three hospitalized, home significantly damaged following 'chaotic' party at rental home: Manitoba RCMP

Headingley RCMP is investigating after a "chaotic" party broke out near the end of February that resulted in three people going to hospital and a house receiving thousands of dollars in damage.

RCMP received reports on Feb. 24 at around 11:30 p.m. that there was an "out-of-control" house party in the RM of Rosser. RCMP also received reports that shots had been fired at the party.

Police said the home was known as an online vacation rental.

Officers called the scene chaotic when they first arrived and reported people were running and driving away from the home.

Police went inside the home and found "a large number of youth inside" as well as empty alcohol bottles.

RCMP said a girl at the party approached them and said her friend needed help.

Police were able to clear out the home and the street so paramedics could get to the home.

Other injured people were found outside the home and brought in to receive treatment.

Two people, a male and a female, were taken to hospital with serious injuries. Police also learned another male from the party had already arrived at the hospital with injuries he got at the party.

Despite reports of shots being fired, police said no one appeared to be shot and no guns were found.

While investigating, police learned the party was announced on Snapchat and that many of the people there didn't know each other.

“This is the second large youth party announced via social media that RCMP have seen in the last few months, and the trend is getting concerning,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Vrooman, area commander for Stonewall and Headingley RCMP, in a news release. “Young people are getting seriously injured. The danger these types of events pose is no laughing matter. The level of violence escalated quickly. My advice to those seeing these invitations is stay as far away as you can and advise police immediately.”

Police said it was mainly youths at the party and drugs and alcohol were found.

The home also received thousands of dollars in damage.

If anyone has information on the party or if they were a victim at the party, they are asked to call RCMP at 204-888-0358 or Crime Stoppers.