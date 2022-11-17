Three hospitalized in early-morning fire: police

Winnipeg police say three people were taken to hospital after an early-morning fire broke out at a Manitoba Housing complex.

The Winnipeg Police Service told CTV News the fire was reported on Doncaster Street between Tuxedo Avenue and Corydon Avenue around 4 a.m. Thursday morning.

The city said the fire was in a two-storey townhouse. When Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews arrived, smoke was seen coming from the home. Crews were able to get inside to fight the fire, which was extinguished shortly before 5:30 a.m.

Police said three people were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation. One of the people, who lived in the home, had evacuated by themselves, and was taken to hospital in stable condition.

The city said two bystanders who live in the area had gone into the home before fire crews arrived to search for anyone who may have been trapped inside. The city said both were treated by paramedics and taken to hospital, one in stable condition, the other in unstable condition.

The city said two cats also died from the fire.

Two units in the home were significantly damaged by the fire, with some other units damaged by the smoke. The city said its Emergency Social Services team has been deployed to help the residents displaced by the fire find a place to stay.

The city said it looks like the cause of the fire was a smoking accident, though no damage estimates are available.