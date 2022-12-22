Three hospitalized in Little Italy fire

Three people were hospitalized after an overnight apartment fire in Little Italy on Thursday.

The fire at Preston Street between Eccles and Anderson streets broke out around 4:10 a.m., Ottawa Fire Services said in a news release.

Crews arrived and found smoke and flames coming from the unit. They rescued two people from the apartment and got the fire under control just before 4:45 a.m.

Paramedics said a man and a woman suffered serious smoke inhalation injuries and were taken to hospital in stable condition. Another man sustained some burns and was taken to hospital, also in stable condition.

None of the injuries are life-threatening.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire on Preston ST at Anderson ST. Heavy fire venting from a 2nd floor unit at rear on arrival. Firefighters rescued 2 occupants from the fire unit. Searches complete & negative. #ottnews #ottcity #Ottawa pic.twitter.com/Zo8nPqpnjx

Firefighter on call had eventful first shift

One of the firefighters on the Preston Street call was on their first-ever shift, and had an eventful first day on the job.

More than 12 hours before the overnight blaze, firefighter Luca Paoloni rescued a small dog from the Rideau River.

A 911 caller heard someone screaming for help from their home on Valley Ridge Street in Nepean. The person had fallen through the ice while trying to rescue their dog.

Firefighters arrived and found the person had made their way out, but the dog was still clinging to an ice shelf about 10 metres from shore.

The Ottawa Fire ice rescue team rescued the dog and safely brought him back to shore.

At approx 13:41 today, a 911 caller could hear someone screaming for help from behind their home on Valley Ridge St in Nepean. An individual had fallen through the ice while trying to rescue their dog who had also fallen through the ice covered pond. #OttNews 1/3 pic.twitter.com/7ZA1r0uS1P