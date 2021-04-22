Three hospitalized, one charged in overnight shooting in Kitchener

Three men were hospitalized following a shooting in Kitchener on Thursday evening.

Police said one man was arrested in relation to the incident.

Officers were called to a home in the area of Overlea Drive and Overlea Court around 9:35 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

Police said they found two people, a 26-year-old Milton man and a 19-year-old Kitchener man, with gunshot wounds. A 26-year-old Brampton man was also found with gunshot wounds.

All three men were taken to hospital injuries ranging from serious to critical.

Atik Shervani said he was on his computer on Thursday night when he heard commotion outside his window.

"I was sitting and doing my assignment and I heard numerous shots, maybe six or seven shots, and I heard a person was asking for help," he said.

Shervani said he went to his window to see what was going on.

"When I came to the window, he was crawling asking for help," Shervani said. "He knocked at each house and said 'Help me, help me, anybody,' and nobody came out."

Police believe the incident was the result of a home invasion. They said two men entered the home and multiple firearms were discharged in the incident.

Two of the men in hospital are believed to be the ones who entered the home.

"A 26-year-old Brampton male, who was one of the individuals shot, has been arrested at this present time and we do anticipate further arrests," Const. Andre Johnson said.

Police said they've recovered guns from the property.

They also said they believe it was a targeted incident and the men entered the home for a specific purpose.

There will be an increased police presence in the area Friday while officers investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

