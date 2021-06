Three-hour stand-off in Windsor ends in arrest

A man was arrested Saturday night following a three-hour standoff in Windsor’s west end.

A large police presence could be seen in the 3400 block of Cross Street after receiving a call around 6 p.m.

Windsor police officers, the K-9 Unit and EMS attended the scene.

Police say the residence was contained just before 9 p.m. when the matter was eventually resolved and a man was arrested.

Officers say there was no threat to public safety and no further information would be provded at this time.

.@WindsorPolice E.S.U. have ended a 3+ hour long standoff in the 3400 block of Cross St. One in custody without incident. pic.twitter.com/FcL2GEykkl

— Owen (@_OnLocation_) May 30, 2021