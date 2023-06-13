Three HRM residents arrested for impaired driving on Monday: RCMP

Three impaired drivers were arrested in less than 10 hours in the Halifax Regional Municipality on Monday.

While on patrol in Timberlea, N.S., a Halifax District RCMP officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle around 12:35 p.m. Police say the officer noted the driver of the vehicle, a 56-year-old Lakeside, N.S. man, had an odour of liquor on his breath.

Police say the man provided a breath sample which registered a fail. He was then arrested for impaired operation and was taken to the Tantallon RCMP detachment where he provided additional breath samples that were over the legal limit.

Police say the 56-year-old was released from custody and will appear in Halifax provincial court on Aug.16.

A few hours later, at 7p.m., Halifax District RCMP received a complaint of a vehicle driving erratically on Highway 7 in East Preston, N.S. Police say an officer was parked on New Glasgow Road when they observed the suspect vehicle drive by them. The officer conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and noted the driver, a 22-year-old man from Upper Nine Mile River, N.S., had an odour of liquor on his breath.

The man provided a sample of breath which registered a fail. He was arrested for impaired driving and taken to the Cole Harbour RCMP detachment where he provided additional breath samples that were over the legal limit.

The 22-year-old was released from custody and will appear in Dartmouth provincial court on July 24.

Then, around 10:20 p.m., officers were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 7 in Westphal, N.S. Police learned that a vehicle in the yield lane on Forest Hills Parkway was struck from behind by another vehicle while attempting to merge into traffic on Highway 7.

The RCMP officer noted the driver of the second vehicle, a 24-year-old woman from Eastern Passage, N.S., had an odour of liquor on her breath. The woman provided a breath sample which registered a fail. The woman was arrested for impaired operation and taken to the Cole Harbour RCMP detachment where she provided additional breath samples which were over the legal limit.

The 24-year-old woman was released from custody and will appear in Dartmouth provincial court at a later date.

Police say every year, thousands of Canadians are injured or killed by impaired drivers. The Nova Scotia RCMP reminds motorists to drive sober and to call 911 if they see a suspected impaired driver on the road.

