Three in hospital after ATV collision in Annapolis County, N.S.

Police in Annapolis County, N.S., are investigating a serious collision involving an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) on Saturday afternoon in New Albany.

Officers with the Annapolis District RCMP, along with a fire crew and paramedics, received a call around 12:50 p.m. of a reported collision on a trail near Highway 10 and Squirreltown Road in New Albany.

According to police, a Mahindra side-by-side and an Arctic Cat ATV were traveling in opposite directions on a trail when they collided in a curve.

The driver of the ATV, a 28-year-old man from Hampton, suffered life-threatening injuries and was airlifted to hospital via LifeFlight. The passenger of the ATV, an 18-year-old woman from Lawrencetown, suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital by paramedics.

The driver of the side-by-side, a 63-year-old Wilmot man, suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital by paramedics. The passenger of the side-by-side, a 47-year-old Dartmouth woman, was not injured in the collision.

Annapolis District RCMP says the investigation is ongoing.