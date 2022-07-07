Three injured following four-vehicle collision in N.B. construction zone

RCMP in New Brunswick are reminding motorists to slow down and drive with caution in construction zones following a crash involving four vehicles in Nash Creek, N.B.

Chaleur Region RCMP, along with fire and EHS crews, responded to a report of a four-vehicle collision on Highway 11 around 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Police believe the collision occurred when the driver of one of the vehicles collided with three other vehicles that were stopped at a construction zone.

Four adults sustained minor injuries, and three of the vehicles were seriously damaged, according to RCMP.

The road was closed for about two hours, and has since reopened.

"Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in this collision, but it could have been far worse," said Chaleur Region RCMP Cpl. Jean-François Dulac in a news release Thursday.

"Construction season is upon us, and this is a good reminder for drivers to be attentive when approaching construction zones. Reduce your speed, watch for workers and possible changes in traffic patterns."