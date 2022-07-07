Three injured following four-vehicle collision in N.B. construction zone
RCMP in New Brunswick are reminding motorists to slow down and drive with caution in construction zones following a crash involving four vehicles in Nash Creek, N.B.
Chaleur Region RCMP, along with fire and EHS crews, responded to a report of a four-vehicle collision on Highway 11 around 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Police believe the collision occurred when the driver of one of the vehicles collided with three other vehicles that were stopped at a construction zone.
Four adults sustained minor injuries, and three of the vehicles were seriously damaged, according to RCMP.
The road was closed for about two hours, and has since reopened.
"Fortunately, no one was seriously injured in this collision, but it could have been far worse," said Chaleur Region RCMP Cpl. Jean-François Dulac in a news release Thursday.
"Construction season is upon us, and this is a good reminder for drivers to be attentive when approaching construction zones. Reduce your speed, watch for workers and possible changes in traffic patterns."
-
Manitoba Public Insurance seeing more claims, longer wait times this yearThe number of physical damage claims seen by Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) has spiked halfway through 2022.
-
Sight and sounds of Sunfest return to Victoria ParkAfter a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, Sunfest has returned to downtown London for the next four days with live performances.
-
Two males rushed to hospital after double stabbing outside mall in MississaugaTwo young victims were rushed to hospital after being stabbed in a mall parking lot in Mississauga Thursday.
-
Sudbury develops safety plan for city's 10 most dangerous intersectionsGreater Sudbury is working on strategies to improve safety at 10 intersections in the city with higher-than-normal rates of collisions.
-
New video shows moments before Ottawa LRT train derailedOn the final day of public hearings into Ottawa’s light rail transit, the commission saw new video that showed a train leaving Tremblay station moments before it derailed last September.
-
Elected officials in Lakeshore 'make a splash' opening new park amenitiesLakeshore Mayor Tom Bain and fellow councillors were left soaking, but in good spirits, after being the first users of the splash pad bucket at River Ridge Park on Oakwood Avenue.
-
'I am decimated': 'Real Housewives' star poses tribute to actor sonA Canadian actor is being remembered by his realty-TV-star mother as "the most beautiful human" in a post that confirms the young man's death.
-
More wildfire danger expected in B.C. this month, despite rainy June: forecastForecasters are expecting wildfire danger to increase this month in British Columbia, despite the cool and soggy weather experienced across much of the province in June.
-
Calgary retailers, restaurants ready to wrangle in record Stampede salesThe Calgary Stampede is set to bring millions of dollars to the city's economy as local retailers and restaurants expect to cash in on a much-needed recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.