iHeartRadio

Three injured following propane cylinder explosion in Grey County

Propane explosion in Grey Highlands, Ont. on April 13, 2021. (OPP)

Three people were injured after an explosion in Grey Highlands last week.

It happened April 13 around 8:46 a.m. at a rural property on Grey Road 12, near Sideroad 10A.

Police say a leak in a propane canister inside a tractor trailer caused the explosion and fire.

Three people that were working to unload the truck suffered non life-threatening burns.

The Ontario Fire Marshal and the Ministry of Labour, as well as Transport Canada were called in to help with the investigation that remains open.