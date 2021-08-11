Three injured in fiery south London, Ont. crash
Three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a two-vehicle crash in rural south London that left one vehicle in flames.
Fire crews were arriving on scene at Glanworth Drive and Wonderland Road South about 1:30 p.m.
Heavy black smoke could be seen blowing in an easterly direction with a massive plume shooting up into the sky.
The burning vehicle came to rest at the southwest corner of the intersection on Glanworth, with the second vehicle right behind it.
Fire crews quickly doused the burning car.
Paul Van Dyk with the Middlesex-London Paramedic Service says three people were taken from the scene.
"Paramedics from Middlesex London and Oneida Paramedic Services responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Wonderland Road and Glanworth. Three patients in total were transported with serious injuries to London Health Sciences Victoria Hospital."
The extent of the injuries to the three adults is not yet known.
London police say the crash in under investigation and the intersection will remain closed as long as investigators remain on scene.
