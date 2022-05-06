Three injured in head-on crash in Huntsville

Three people are in hospital after a head-on crash in Huntsville Friday afternoon.

According to OPP, a passenger vehicle collided with a pickup truck just before 6 p.m. on Highway 60 near Harp Lake Road.

The driver of the passenger vehicle was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre with serious injuries, while two others were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Highway 60 was closed for several hours as police investigated, reopening shortly after 11 p.m.