Three injured in two-vehicle collision in Bracebridge Saturday
CTV News Barrie Weekend Producer/Videographer
Dana Roberts
Multiple people were injured following a two-vehicle collision in Bracebridge Saturday morning.
According to Muskoka Paramedics, two vehicles collided this morning on Highway 11 at High Falls Road.
Three people were transferred to a nearby hospital, with injuries ranging from minor to severe.
Crews have had traffic reduced to one lane through much of the afternoon.
Highway 11 South Bound at High Falls Rd continues to be reduced to one lane as Collision Investigators process a scene from a serious injury collision. Please be patient as the team of investigators works to reopen highway 11 fully soon. #bbdopp^sm pic.twitter.com/1b2Ji5Xc5e— OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) July 24, 2021
