Three injured, including one shot, after incident at St. Catharines mall

Three people, including one person with gunshot wounds, are receiving medical treatment after an incident at a St. Catharines mall.

According to Niagara police, officers responded to Fairview Mall, located in the Geneva Street and North Service Road area, on Tuesday morning.

Police said one person is being treated for gunshot wounds, while two others are being treated for “injuries consistent with being sprayed with an unknown substance.”

The suspect or suspects in the shooting fled the area, police said.

Police are warning people to avoid the area.