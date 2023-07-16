Three injured, two in custody after daylight shooting in east Toronto

Three people are recovering in hospital following a shooting outside a Scarborough housing complex on Sunday afternoon.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says that at around 3 p.m., they received multiple reports of two males shooting at each other in a courtyard on Danzig Street near Morningside Avenue.

Upon arrival, first responders located three male victims. They were all taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police say that one of the victims was shot in the torso, and the other two were each shot in the leg.

“[The shooting] occurred outside here in the courtyard behind me,” said TPS Insp. Maher Abdel-Malik at the scene.

“The two males confronted one another in the courtyard and were shooting at one another.”

A resident told CP24 that when they were returning home from walking their dog, they heard gunfire and saw children running out from behind the complex where they had been playing.

As a result of their initial investigation, police have taken two male suspects into custody. Police would not confirm if either suspect was among the three males injured in the incident.

“Two people are in custody. We do believe that these are the two people involved in the shooting and a firearm has been recovered,” Abdel-Malik said.

“There is no risk to public safety at this time. As you can see there's a heavy police presence in the area, we're still continuing the investigation and a canvas is underway. However, we are looking to the public for any information that they might have.”

Throughout the afternoon, members of the TPS canine unit and a number of heavily-armed officers could be seen in the area, along with more than a dozen police vehicles.

“We are looking at containing the scene a little bit so that traffic can flow,” Abdel-Malik said.

“But anybody coming into the area here at Danzig and Morningside, they’re asked to find an alternate route.”

Investigators are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage from the area at the time of the shooting to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.