Three inmates mistakenly released from South West Detention Centre in October
Staff
CTVNewsWindsor.ca
The South West Detention Centre in Windsor, Ont. inadvertently let out three prisoners last month.
Two of them were captured but one still remains on the loose.
"Correctional officials are responsible for ensuring accurate records are maintained and that inmates are released from correctional facilities only when they are legally entitled to be released from custody as directed by the courts or the Ontario Parole Board," says spokesperson for the Ministry of the Solicitor General, Andrew Morrison.
When an improper release occurs, police are notified, and all efforts are made to locate the individual and return them to prison.
The ministry will be conducting an internal investigation of the incident.
