Three Kingston-area schools closed due to COVID-19 cases

Students at three Kingston-area schools will shift to online learning until further notice, while the schools are closed for in-person learning due to cases of COVID-19.

The Limestone District School Board says three positive cases of coronavirus involving students will result in the temporary closure of Bath Public School in Bath, Ernestown Secondary School in Odessa and Odessa Public School in Odessa.

Two students at Bath Public School and one student at Ernestown Secondary School tested positive on Saturday. Two class cohorts related to the students and two additional bus cohorts have been asked to self-isolate and seek out testing at an assessment centre as soon as possible.

Five student cohorts at Odessa Public School connected to the bus cohort at Ernestown SS has been asked to self-isolate, but do not need to be tested.

In a statement, the school board says because COVID-19 variants of concern are now in the community and can spread more easily, the Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington Public Health is taking additional precautions to help reduce spread by ordering all students and staff at the three schools to self-isolate until further assessment.

"Given the scope of the isolation required, all three schools will close temporarily, and in-person classes will switch to remote learning when possible, until further notice," said the board.

"Public Health will provide affected families with an update as soon as possible."