Three Lakeshore residents honoured with OPP life-saving award

Three Lakeshore residents and an off-duty police officer were honoured for their efforts to save a man who went into medical distress after striking a building.

The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) awarded Wendy Howlett, Kimberly Mclean and Mustafe Mansour with the Commissioner’s Citation for Lifesaving for their life-saving efforts.

Inspector Glenn Miller presented the citation on behalf of OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique.

"It is a tremendous privilege to recognize people that have stepped up and responded to assist others during difficult circumstances. Our community is better off with individuals such as these,” Miller said.

Off-duty Windsor police officer, Scott Chapman, was also honoured for his life-saving efforts during the incident in Lakeshore.

Chapman was presented his award at a presentation at the Windsor Police Service headquarters in October.