LaSalle police are investigating a break and enter at Sacred Heart Catholic Elementary School after three laptops were stolen from a classroom.

Police say officers attended the school the morning of Jan. 19 regarding the theft of three Chrome Book laptop computers.

School officials found a sliding window to the classroom had been opened and used as the entry point and exit.

The school’s alarm system had been activated just before 1 a.m. which was investigated by a security company, police say.

The laptops are now on the national police database as stolen.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them at 519 969-5210 or leave a tip anonymously at Crime Stoppers at catchcrooks.com or 519 258-8477.