Three LDCSB schools shuttered due to possible Omicron variant cases
The London District Catholic School Board has temporarily closed three of its schools due to COVID-19.
The schools are closed as a precaution due to the number of students and staff who are quarantining as a result of multiple likely and/or confirmed positive Omicron variant COVID-19 cases.
According to the board, the cases affect staff in multiple classrooms throughout the schools.
St. Marguerite, St. Nicholas and St. Mary Choir and Orchestra schools will be closed the rest of this week.
The temporary closures are expected to last until Dec. 13. In that time students will transition to remote learning.
Meanwhile the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says that two of it schools have identified close contacts to possible Omicron cases.
The board has decided not to close those schools at this time.
-
New report shows femicide on the rise in OntarioThe Ontario Association of Interval and Transition Housing is out with its annual report on femicide and has found it's on the rise in Ontario. There were five cases in the northeast.
-
COVID-19 in Alberta todayAlberta's number of Omicron COVID-19 cases grew to 11 on Monday, and pandemic deaths to 3,263.
-
Multi-vehicle crash causes road closures on Manitoba highwayA multi-vehicle crash has forced road closures on Manitoba’s Highway 1 on Tuesday morning.
-
COVID-19 update: B.C. health officials to share latest information on the coronavirusB.C. public health officials are scheduled to give an update on COVID-19 in the province at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
-
Four new deaths, 51 new COVID-19 cases reported in Windsor-EssexThe Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 51 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths over three days.
-
City of Regina set to 'light the lights'The 20th annual City of Regina Light the Lights celebration is set to go Tuesday at City Hall from 6 to 8 p.m.
-
COVID-19 case temporarily closes Prince Edward Island courthouseCourt operations in Charlottetown are on hold today after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
-
B.C. storms: Crews still working to restore power to some impacted by November's atmospheric riversBC Hydro says its crews restored service to more than 80 customers in the Interior over the weekend who were impacted by a severe storm on Nov. 14 and 15.
-
Could surge in COVID-19 cases in Ontario, Quebec mean new restrictions? Expert weighs inAs Canada's two most populous provinces grapple with a surge in COVID-19 cases, concerns are swirling over whether new restrictions could be imposed before the holidays.