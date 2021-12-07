Three LDCSB schools shuttered due to possible Omicron variant cases

The London District Catholic School Board has temporarily closed three of its schools due to COVID-19.

The schools are closed as a precaution due to the number of students and staff who are quarantining as a result of multiple likely and/or confirmed positive Omicron variant COVID-19 cases.

According to the board, the cases affect staff in multiple classrooms throughout the schools.

St. Marguerite, St. Nicholas and St. Mary Choir and Orchestra schools will be closed the rest of this week.

The temporary closures are expected to last until Dec. 13. In that time students will transition to remote learning.

Meanwhile the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) says that two of it schools have identified close contacts to possible Omicron cases.

The board has decided not to close those schools at this time.