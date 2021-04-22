Three-legged dog at Guelph Humane Society learns to walk again

Pixie is a small dog with a big personality.

She was found as a stray in Guelph back in March. They said she was likely hit by a car, and in need of life-saving surgery

“Pixie initially arrived actually at an emergency veterinary clinic. They had to do surgery on one of her rear limbs, it had to be amputated,” said Sonia Maiorano, a Registered Veterinary Technician at the Guelph Humane Society.

Arriving at the Guelph Humane Society about three weeks ago, Pixie begin her rehab journey to learn how to walk again.

A video posted of those first few steps to the humane society's Facebook page has already racked up over 100,000 views in just six days.

“You would think sometimes animals that come in these situations would be a little bit guarded,” said Maiorano. “But she just can in very assertive, very sure of herself and very friendly."

Pixie went up adoption Wednesday and inquires flooded in.

According to the Guelph Humane Society, if you are thinking about adopting a dog or cat that has unique or special needs, it is important that you do your research and know that they will require extra special care and attention.

“You need to make sure as an owner that you have regular follow up visits with your veterinarian because with a dog that has three legs they need to keep on a leaner type of diet,” said Maiorano.

With the flood of adoption applications for Pixie, the humane society said they expect she will find her forever home in the next few weeks.