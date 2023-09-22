Three loaded guns found after RIDE stop in North Perth: OPP
A 35-year-old man is facing several charges after police say he was stopped at a RIDE check, was impaired and had three loaded guns in his vehicle.
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Perth County said they stopped a vehicle with a lone occupant, while doing a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) roadside check, on Perth Line 88 in North Perth on Thursday at around 9:30 p.m.
Police said they believed the driver consumed alcohol so they arrested him. When he was brought in for further testing, police said he blew over twice the legal limit.
“During the investigation, officers discovered a loaded handgun beside the driver's seat, and two long guns elsewhere in the vehicle,” police said in a release.
The man is facing several charges related to driving while impaired and weapons charges.
He was released from custody and expected to appear in court in November.
His license has been suspended for 90 days and his vehicle has been impounded for seven days.
Police said if you suspect someone is driving while their ability to operate a motor vehicle is impaired, either by drug or alcohol, call police at 911 to report it.
