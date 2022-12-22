Three local emergency departments to close over holiday weekend

Citing staffing issues, the emergency departments at three local hospitals will be closed temporarily over the holidays.

According to a press release from the South Bruce Grey Health Centre, the emergency departments at Walkerton Hospital and Chesley Hospital will be temporarily closed over the holiday weekend citing “vacant shifts that are unable to be filled."

The list of closures are as follows:

Walkerton Hospital — Closed Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. and set to reopen on Dec. 25 at 7 a.m.

Chesley Hospital — Closed Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. and set to reopen on Dec. 27 at 7 a.m.

“All efforts to find staffing for the emergency department have been undertaken without success,” the release reads.

In addition, the Listowel Wingham Hospitals Alliance also announced on Thursday that the emergency department at the Wingham and District Hospital will also experience temporary closures over the holidays due to staffing issues.

The closure is as follows:

Closed Dec. 25 at 5 p.m. and set to reopen on Dec. 26 at 7 a.m.

”The holiday period normally results in some challenging staffing situations within hospitals,” the release reads. “This year is particularly difficult.”

Ambulance services will still be available, and will reroute to the nearest open emergency department as necessary.

The health units advise that anyone in need of immediate medical attention should call 9-1-1, and for non-urgent health needs, Health Connect Ontario is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions by calling 8-1-1.

"This is a temporary measure and our staff, board, physicians and leadership regret that we have to take this step. We are thankful for the support of our staff and physicians and appreciate the community’s patience and understanding during this time."