Three local murder suspects make Top 25 Most Wanted list

There are three suspects with ties to Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent on the updated Top 25 Most Wanted list.

They are Malique Calloo and Nouraldin Rabee, who are wanted by Windsor police, and Savang Sychantha, who is wanted by OPP in Chatham-Kent.

Several other suspects on the updated Bolo Program Top 25 list, which brings together information about most wanted suspects from across the country, are connected to rewards up to $100,000.

Bolo Program Director Max Langlois was joined by Toronto Police Service Chief Myron Demkiw, Toronto Crime Stoppers Chair Sean Sportun, and police partners from across Canada in revealing the updated Top 25 list — an initiative that was first launched by Bolo in April 2022.

"The Bolo Program does three very important things," Langlois said. "It undoubtedly makes our communities safer. It plays an extremely important role in allowing victims and survivors to take the next step forward in their most unfortunate journeys. And finally, it allows all of us to stand up against those who are accused of unthinkable acts of violence and are defying our rule-of-law by actively evading arrest.”

Malique Calloo, is wanted by Windsor police for first-degree murder of Daniel Squalls, 24, who was shot in the 800 block of Hanna Street East on Nov. 28, 2022.

Reward up to $6,000

Calloo was 26 at the time. He is described as a Black male with short black hair and brown eyes. He is 6’3” tall and weighs 245 lbs.

Police said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Nouraldin Rabee, wanted by Windsor police for the murder of 16-year-old Chance Gauthier.

Reward up to $50,000

Gauthier was found unresponsive in a downtown Windsor alley on Feb. 14, 2018. He was subsequently pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined that Gauthier was the victim of a targeted attack. He had been kidnapped several hours before from a house party after an argument had erupted. His kidnappers took him downtown in the trunk of a car and fatally shot him in the head at point-blank range.

Rabee’s co-accused Mal Chol of Waterloo was charged with manslaughter, and sentenced to seven years in 2020 for standing by while Rabee killed Gauthier execution-style with a shotgun.

Nouraldin Rabee is currently wanted by the Windsor Police Service on a Canada-wide warrant for first-degree murder, kidnapping, and forcible confinement. An INTERPOL Red Notice has been issued for him.

Savang Sychantha, wanted by OPP for murder of Riad Baroud

Reward up to $50,000

On April 25, 2002, a road repair crew found the body of an 18-year-old man in a Chatham-Kent bush lot near Highway 401.

The victim, Riad Baroud, had been bound and restrained, stripped of his shoes and identification, and extensively beaten. The investigation identified “Lay” Savang Sychantha as one of the suspects in this murder case.

On April 23, 2002, Sychantha fled to Laos, where he was born. Investigators believe that he may have returned to Canada and is now living in Toronto, Montreal, or Vancouver under an assumed identity.

The first Bolo Program campaign was launched in Toronto on May 1, 2018. In the five years leading up to Monday’s news conference, Bolo’s signature yellow most wanted ads were seen 250 million times; there were 3 million pageviews on Bolo’s website; the Program was mentioned by the media more than 5,000 times; some 600 tips were generated; and nearly 40 per cent of the 46 suspects featured by Bolo were apprehended.