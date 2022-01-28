Three London Knights games on hold due to COVID-19

COVID-19 has sidelined the London Knights' weekend road trip to Michigan.

Friday night's game and Saturday's match in Saginaw have been postponed.

Meanwhile Sunday's game in Flint has also been iced.

The games will be played at a later date, to be determined by the Ontario Hockey League.

