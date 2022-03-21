Three London, Ont. councillors want city to revive mandatory indoor mask bylaw
Despite the province dropping most of its mask mandates on Monday, three London city councillors are looking to keep indoor masking mandatory through a municipal bylaw.
Councillors Jesse Helmer, Maureen Cassidy and Stephen Turner are calling for a special meeting Tuesday to discuss temporary new masking rules. They are asking the bylaw last until at least May 9 or when case counts, hospitalizations and virus related deaths drop.
"We believe it is prudent and necessary to reintroduce, on a temporary basis, the mask bylaw passed by Municipal Council in 2020, revised to include children over the age of two. We are not out of the woods yet," the letter states.
The original bylaw required everyone over the age of 12 to wear a mask indoors.
You can read the letter in its entirety here.
(More to come)
Along with @st3v3turn3r and @MaureenPCassidy, I've asked Acting Mayor @JoshMorganLDN to call a special committee meeting for tomorrow to consider temporarily reintroducing the mask bylaw in #ldnont.
Read our letter and let me know what you think here: https://t.co/GdNXRUm2ZA
-
Halifax police seek suspect who grabbed woman’s backpack, fled scene in vehicleHalifax Regional Police are investigating after they say a man grabbed a woman’s backpack and fled the scene in a vehicle.
-
Stayner organization awarded $5,000 to continue to support youthA youth centre in Stayner has been awarded $5,000 in vital funding.
-
Sault Ste. Marie wants feedback on single-use plastics banThe City of Sault Ste. Marie is seeking feedback from residents and businesses as it moves forward with a ban on single-use plastics.
-
New Walmart fulfillment centre in Rocky View County to create 325 jobs: provinceThe centre is expected to be capable of storing 500,000 items for direct-to-home and in-store orders.
-
Regina police involved in province-wide gun amnesty eventThe Regina Police Service (RPS) is one of several municipal police services taking part in a province-wide gun amnesty event, allowing residents to surrender unwanted firearms or ammunition without the threat of facing charges.
-
Victoria supportive housing site nearing completionWork is underway to install approximately 40 modular housing units at a Victoria property bought by the provincial government to house members of the city's homeless population.
-
Group rallies against sexual violence outside AMC building amid Grand Chief's suspensionA group of people rallied outside the Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) building days after Manitoba's top First Nations leader was suspended amid sexual assault allegations.
-
Orillia artist donates proceeds from painting in support of UkraineAn Orillia artist is using his work to support Ukrainians as the Russian-Ukrainian conflict rages on in the country.
-
Man wanted for attempted murder possibly travelling through Sask.: RCMPA man wanted for attempted murder could be travelling through Saskatchewan, according to Alberta RCMP.