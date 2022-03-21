Three London, Ont. councillors want city to revive mandatory indoor mask bylaw

Despite the province dropping most of its mask mandates on Monday, three London city councillors are looking to keep indoor masking mandatory through a municipal bylaw.

Councillors Jesse Helmer, Maureen Cassidy and Stephen Turner are calling for a special meeting Tuesday to discuss temporary new masking rules. They are asking the bylaw last until at least May 9 or when case counts, hospitalizations and virus related deaths drop.

"We believe it is prudent and necessary to reintroduce, on a temporary basis, the mask bylaw passed by Municipal Council in 2020, revised to include children over the age of two. We are not out of the woods yet," the letter states.

The original bylaw required everyone over the age of 12 to wear a mask indoors.

(More to come)

