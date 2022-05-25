Three Londoners charged after vehicle strikes police cruiser

Two men and one woman are facing charges Wednesday after police say their vehicle struck a London Police Service cruiser over the weekend.

Police say that at approximately 9 p.m. on May 22, officers observed a man enter a car in the area of Queens Avenue and English street. Police were aware that the man in the car was wanted on outstanding warrants, and parked a marked police cruiser behind the suspect vehicle.

The female driver of the vehicle then backed into the cruiser, striking it two times before exiting the car and fleeing the scene on foot.

Police say that when officers tried to apprehend the wanted male suspect, he resisted officers. Another man then approached police and attempted to assist the male being arrested, and then assaulted the officers. One of the men then damaged a police cruiser.

Both men attempted to flee police, but were arrested a short distance away.

No one sustained any injuries.

During the arrest, the following items were seized:

Suspected methamphetamine

Conducted energy weapon

Brass knuckles

As a result of the investigation, a 40-year-old man from London has been charged with:

Resist arrest

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted weapon

Possession of a schedule I substance

A 39-year-old man from London was also charged with:

Two counts of assault a peace officer

Mischief under $5,000

Obstruct peace officer

Resist arrest

The female suspect however, identified as Taylor Lee Eugenio, 26, of London has not been located and police continue to search for her.

There is a warrant out for Eugenio’s arrest and police say she’s been charged with:

Dangerous operation of a conveyance

Mischief over $5,000

Damage to the police cruisers is estimated at approximately $7,000.

The two men have upcoming court dates in relation to the charges.

London police ask that anyone with information in relation to the incident or the whereabouts of Eugenio to call police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).