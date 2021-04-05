Three males fall from 7th floor window of Mississauga, Ont. condo tower, police say

Police are investigating what led to three males falling from the seventh floor of a Mississauga, Ont. condo tower late on Sunday night, leaving one with critical injuries.

Peel Regional Police say that at 10:24 p.m. Sunday, they were called to 25 Trailwood Drive, near Hurontario Street and Bristol Road West, for reports that three men had fallen from a building.

They arrived to find three males in their late teens on the ground near a tree adjacent to the building.

Two were in serious condition and one was in critical condition when they were transported to hospital.

All three are now expected to survive.

Police say the three victims are not related and there was not a party occurring in the unit they fell from.

The victims fell out of a window, not a balcony.

The investigation into what led to the fall is ongoing.