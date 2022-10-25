Three Manitoba men drowned on Churchill River last week: RCMP

Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after three Manitoba men drowned on the Churchill River last week.

RCMP first responded to the drownings on Friday at 10:55 p.m., when they were notified of three drownings at a remote fishing cabin on the Churchill River near Leaf Rapids.

Mounties said the three men were on the dock when one fell into the water. RCMP said the other two men got into the water to try and help, but they all began to struggle.

Some people nearby pulled two of the men to shore. One of the men died at the scene, while the other was given first aid, but later died. The third man was not found.

Then on Sunday, the RCMP’s underwater recovery team went to the area and found the missing man dead in the water.

The three men, aged 49, 51 and 54, were from O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation.

RCMP continue to investigate the incident.