Three Manitoba men drowned on Churchill River last week: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers are investigating after three Manitoba men drowned on the Churchill River last week.
RCMP first responded to the drownings on Friday at 10:55 p.m., when they were notified of three drownings at a remote fishing cabin on the Churchill River near Leaf Rapids.
Mounties said the three men were on the dock when one fell into the water. RCMP said the other two men got into the water to try and help, but they all began to struggle.
Some people nearby pulled two of the men to shore. One of the men died at the scene, while the other was given first aid, but later died. The third man was not found.
Then on Sunday, the RCMP’s underwater recovery team went to the area and found the missing man dead in the water.
The three men, aged 49, 51 and 54, were from O-Pipon-Na-Piwin Cree Nation.
RCMP continue to investigate the incident.
-
P.E.I. RCMP release images of transport truck involved in hit-and-run in StratfordThe RCMP in Stratford, P.E.I., is trying to track down the driver of a transport truck it says struck a car in a hit-and-run collision nearly two weeks ago.
-
Premier Smith calls on Calgary council, Flames to work toward new arenaPremier Danielle Smith says Calgary needs a new 'world class event centre arena' and the time to commence with the project is 'now.'
-
'One tough hockey player': McDavid OK after scary crash into the goalpostA quiet fell over the crowd at Rogers Place Monday. The Edmonton Oilers captain was down on the ice, his face buried in his gloved hands.
-
The Boathouse redevelopment inches closerThe proposed redevelopment of the Boathouse in the heart of Victoria Park is one step closer to fruition after a heritage application submission.
-
Police looking for items linked to ongoing homicide investigationBrantford Police Service investigators are seeking help from the public to locate items associated with a recent, ongoing homicide investigation.
-
Nova Scotia man’s murder added to crime reward programThe homicide of Donald (Donny) Derrick Lohnes has been added to Nova Scotia’s Rewards for Major Unsolved Crimes Program on the second anniversary of his murder.
-
Three more COVID-19 deaths in Ottawa over weekend, wastewater signal downWastewater monitoring has shown a significant decline in the viral signal in the past two weeks.
-
N.B. reports 9 new COVID-19-related deaths, hospitalizations remain stableNew Brunswick is reporting nine new deaths related to COVID-19 in its weekly update Tuesday.
-
Assault victim dies after being released from hospital, second-degree murder charge laid: policeThe Winnipeg Police Service has laid a second-degree murder charge after a 19-year-old man died two days after being released from hospital following an assault.