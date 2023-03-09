Three Maritimers to appear on latest season of 'Canada's Got Talent'

“Canada’s Got Talent” has revealed all the show-stopping acts that will appear on its newest season and three Maritimes are on the list.

The talent competition series will see 82 acts take the stage and face judges Howie Mandel, Lilly Singh, Trish Stratus and Kardinal Offishall.

Among those is singer/musician Anica of Grand Barachois, N.B., dancer David NT Annan and Glace-Bay, N.S., singer Evan Turnbull.

Other talents include circus and magic acts, comedians and stunt performers.

Contestants will compete to win a grand prize of $150,000 and the opportunity to work with a financial advisor to achieve their dreams.

The winner will also have the opportunity to perform in the “America’s Got Talent Presents: SUPERSTARS Live” show in Las Vegas.

Quebec singer Jeanick Fournier won the first season of the show and has since released a major-label debut album and performed in two “America’s Got Talent” shows.

Season two of “Canada’s Got Talent” premiers March 21