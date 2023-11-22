Three masked males follow victim home before Kitchener home invasion: WRPS
The Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) are investigating a Kitchener home invasion after they say three unknown masked men followed a victim to their home.
According to a news release from police, it happened in the area of Florencedale Crescent and Tartan Avenue at around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The suspects allegedly brandished firearms, threatened and assaulted the victim.
“The suspects requested specific property from the victim and investigators believe that this was a targeted incident,” police said.
Police are now searching for a vehicle of interest that they say was spotted in the area at the time of the incident. It is a 2014 to 2019 GMC Sierra quad cab pickup. Police are looking to identify and speak to the owner and driver of the vehicle and included a picture of the truck.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
