Three city-operated mass immunization clinics will open in Toronto this morning.

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre, the Scarborough Town Centre and the Toronto Congress Centre will open their doors today for COVID-19 vaccinations.

All three sites will operate from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

They are currently serving people over the age of 80 who have registered for appointments.

Mayor John Tory announced on Monday that three more city-run clinics would be open by the start of April.

The Malvern Community Recreation Centre and the Mitchell Field Community Centre are scheduled to open on March 29, and the Hangar Sports and Events Centre will follow suit on April 5.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 17, 2021.