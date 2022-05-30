Three-member independent panel to conduct pay review for Nova Scotia politicians
An independent panel has begun reviewing how much members of the Nova Scotia legislature are paid.
The Speaker's Administration Office says the three-member remuneration panel has the powers of a commission of inquiry and is mandated by law to review politicians' pay.
The panel will examine the wage package for members of the legislature and will review the pay of the speaker and deputy speaker, party leaders, the premier and cabinet ministers.
Each member of the House of Assembly makes an annual salary of $89,234, while the premier collects an additional $112,791 in indemnity and allowances.
Unlike the review conducted in 2014, the current exercise will not consider pensions, expenses and allowances.
The public is invited to submit comments until June 10, and the panel's report is due this summer.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30, 2022.
