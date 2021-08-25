Three men arrested after RCMP recover over 100 electronics stolen from Tracadie, N.B. area schools

RCMP in New Brunswick have arrested three men after recovering over 100 electronics, including laptops and tablets, stolen from two schools in the Tracadie, N.B. area.

The Northeast District RCMP says on July 5, officers responded to a report of a break, enter and theft at the École W.-Arthur-Losier, believed to have occurred sometime between July 2 and July 5.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Rue de l'Église as part of the theft investigation on July 20. Police say they recovered some of the stolen electronics during the search.

A 55 year-old man and 51-year-old man, both from Tracadie, were arrested at the scene and later released pending a future court appearance.

On August 2, police received a second report of a break, enter and theft of various electronics at École La Ruche, believed to have occurred sometime between July 30 and August 2.

Police executed a search warrant at a home on Rue Bellevue as part of the theft investigation on August 4. Police say they recovered some of the stolen electronics during the search.

A 32-year-old man from the area was arrested at the scene and was later released pending a future court appearance.

Police say some of the stolen electronics may have been sold in communities in the Acadian Peninsula, and are asking the public for assistance.

"If you have purchased a laptop or tablet privately since July 2, please contact the Tracadie RCMP at 506-393-3000 to make sure your item is not stolen," says Sgt. Chiasson with the Tracadie RCMP. "These include Apple, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Toshiba laptops and tablets."

The investigation is ongoing.