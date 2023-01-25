Three men arrested in connection with Saint John murder: police

Three men have been arrested in connection with the murder of 39-year-old Justin Breau in Saint John.

According to the Saint John Police Force, officers responded to a stabbing at a residence on Charles Street around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022.

Police allege three unidentified masked men with dark clothing forced their way into an apartment where Breau was stabbed.

Charles William Shatford, 47, was arrested Tuesday and he appeared in court today on a first-degree murder charge.

Shatford was remanded to jail until Feb. 10, 2023.

Police say two other men, ages 50 and 24, were also arrested today in connection with Breau’s murder and theyremain in custody.

They are scheduled to appear in court Thursday.