Three men arrested with stolen Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh cards: GPS

The Guelph Police Service (GPS) says three men from Toronto have been charged after allegedly being found with a large number of Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh cards that had been stolen from a Guelph business.

Guelph police said on Sunday around 6 p.m., the three men were stopped while driving along Woodlawn Road West.

Police said an officer queried a licence plate on the vehicle and found it was not authorized for the vehicle.

“During a search of the vehicle, a large number of playing cards were located with store stickers still attached,” police said in a news release. “Investigation revealed they had been stolen a short time earlier from a business on Woodlawn Road West."

Three Toronto-area men aged 24, 26 and 30 are charged with theft under $5,000 and possessing stolen property.

The driver is also charged with driving while suspended and using unauthorized licence plates.