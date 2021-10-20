Three men charged following drug trafficking investigation targeting Orleans park

Three Ottawa men are facing charges following a drug trafficking investigation targeting an Orléans park.

Ottawa police launched an investigation in July following complaints from residents about suspected drug trafficking activity in the area of Barnabé Park.

On Wednesday, police arrested three individuals and seized over half a kilogram of fentanyl, 40 grams of heroin and numerous oxycodone pills.

Hassan Ozeir, 31, Jamal Dia, 25, and Ali Haidar, 24, are charged with drug trafficking and proceeds of crime offences.

Police say anyone with information regarding drug trafficking or wanting to file a complaint is asked to contact Ottawa police 613-236-1222, ext. 7300.