Three men charged in alleged violent assault, kidnapping incident: Regina police
Three men are facing a lengthy list of charges after what Regina police say was a violent robbery, assault and kidnapping in the city’s North Central area.
On Jan. 13 following investigation, police learned that a man had been assaulted and restrained at a residence on the 3800 block of Regency Crescent. Police said the victim was then taken to a different address on the 1000 block of Angus Street where the assault continued.
The victim was eventually able to escape before approaching police in the area.
The Regina Police Service has arrested and charged three men, aged 33, 35 and 36.
They are facing a long list of charges including robbery, kidnapping, forcible confinement and aggravated assault.
Police said the 35-year-old suspect was arrested by members of their canine unit on Feb. 23 and was in possession of an explosive device and loaded firearm at the time of his arrest.
The three accused made their first court appearances throughout January and February.
