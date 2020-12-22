Brantford police have charged three men in relation to a shooting in November.

The incident happened at the Comfort Inn on King George Road on Nov. 7.

According to police, four men fired into a ground-level room before leaving in a vehicle. No one was injured in the shooting and police said they believe it was targeted.

The incident has been linked to a fatal shooting later that same day in Toronto that killed a 12-year-old boy who was hit with a stray bullet.

A 24-year-old Brantford man was one of three people charged in both shootings.