Three men charged in connection with stabbing at Pictou Landing First Nation

RCMP in Pictou County, N.S. have charged three men in relation to a stabbing that occurred earlier this month in Pictou Landing First Nation.

Pictou County District RCMP say at approximately 11 p.m. on June 12, officers responded to a report of a stabbing at Pictou Landing First Nation.

Police say they located three men with non-life-threatening injuries. One of the men was taken to hospital by EHS.

On June 21, police arrested three men in Colchester County in relation to the stabbing. All three were held in custody overnight.

Cameron James Prosper, 20, of Pictou Landing First Nation, has been charged with assault and breach of a court order.

George Hennessey, 22, of Pictou Landing First Nation, has been charged with assault and breach of probation.

Jesse James Denny, 20, of Pictou Landing First Nation, has been charged with assault with a weapon and breach of a court order.

All three men appeared in Pictou Provincial Court on Tuesday and were held in custody. They returned to court Wednesday morning for a bail hearing.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and they continue to search for a fourth suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Pictou District RCMP or Crime Stoppers.