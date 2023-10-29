Three men charged in Owen Sound with firearm offenses

Three men from Grey Bruce are facing firearm charges along with a bail hearing Monday morning after being arrested for firing a weapon within the city limits.

A vigilant officer observed a vehicle entering an empty property followed by several loud bangs in the area.

Officers apprehended three male suspects, seizing a firearm and a box of ammunition.

All three suspects are facing charges of unlawful possession, careless storage while one also faces a charge of failing to comply with a weapons ban.