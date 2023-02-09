Three men charged with murdering Ottawa physiotherapist
Ottawa police have charged three men with murdering a beloved Ottawa physiotherapist.
Kyle Andrades, 35, was found dead at a commercial building on Tenth Line Road late Tuesday night.
On Thursday, police said three Ottawa men are facing murder charges.
Nicolas Bergeret, 36, and Antoine Richemond, 33, have been charged with first-degree murder. George DaCosta, 46, has been charged with second-degree murder.
All three of the accused appeared in court Thursday afternoon and remain in custody. Friends described Andrades as fun-loving, outgoing and generous.
The uOttawa graduate owned his own private physiotherapy practice in Gloucester, treating many patients in the region.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact the homicide unit.
