Three men, one woman charged in Regina Gang Unit arrests

Three men and one woman have been charged following a two-month investigation into drug trafficking in Regina.

The Regina Police Service (RPS) Street Gang Unit (SGU) made its first arrest in the operation at around 3 p.m. on Aug. 25 following a traffic stop.

Police searched the suspect’s vehicle and found a loaded gun, illicit drugs and more than $16,000 in cash.

Hours later at 6:15 p.m., the lone woman in the arrests was taken into custody at a home on the 2600 block of 5th Avenue. Police found more illicit drugs and cash during the search.

At around 9:45 p.m., the SGU and patrol officers made its third and fourth arrests of the night after two men were taken into custody on the 2000 block of McDonald Street.

In their search, police found two guns and ammunition, 850 grams of methamphetamine, 47 grams of what is believed to be MDMA and 48 grams of cocaine as well as a sum of Canadian currency.

Three Regina men, aged 41, 32 and 38 as well as a 35-year-old Regina woman all face various trafficking charges – while two of the men face additional gun charges.