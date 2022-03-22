Three men stabbed in ByWard Market fight

Ottawa police are searching for witnesses after three men were stabbed during a fight in the ByWard Market over the weekend.

The altercation broke out on York Street near Sussex Drive after 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Police say earlier in the evening, a woman was involved in several arguments inside an establishment. Around 2 a.m., she and some companions left to sit inside a white vehicle parked on Sussex Drive.

A bit later, the group she had been arguing with came outside and a fight broke out in and around the vehicle. Police say three men were stabbed during the altercation. All suffered minor injuries.

Police have not released any descriptions of the suspects. They would like to speak anyone who has information about the incident, or who may have dash cam or security footage.