Three men wanted for 'targeted' attack outside Waterloo bar

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for three men who allegedly assaulted two people outside a Waterloo bar.

Around 2:35 a.m. on July 25, officers were called to the area of King Street North and Bridgeport Road West.

They say two people were standing outside a bar when they were approached by three men.

One of the victims was allegedly assaulted with a “strap-like” object.

There were no serious injuries.

The first suspect was described as a white man, wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans.

The second was described as a Latino man with short hair, and wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, a ball cap and a face covering.

The third suspect was described as a man wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, a ball cap and face covering.

All three were last seen on King Street North.

Police believe it was a targeted incident.

They’re asking anyone who witnessed the attack to call Waterloo Police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6347 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.