Three men wanted for 'targeted' attack outside Waterloo bar
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for three men who allegedly assaulted two people outside a Waterloo bar.
Around 2:35 a.m. on July 25, officers were called to the area of King Street North and Bridgeport Road West.
They say two people were standing outside a bar when they were approached by three men.
One of the victims was allegedly assaulted with a “strap-like” object.
There were no serious injuries.
The first suspect was described as a white man, wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans.
The second was described as a Latino man with short hair, and wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, a ball cap and a face covering.
The third suspect was described as a man wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, a ball cap and face covering.
All three were last seen on King Street North.
Police believe it was a targeted incident.
They’re asking anyone who witnessed the attack to call Waterloo Police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6347 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
