Three men wanted for 'targeted' attack outside Waterloo bar

Waterloo Regional Police cruiser is seen in Kitchener on Monday, Aug. 24, 2015.

Waterloo Regional Police are looking for three men who allegedly assaulted two people outside a Waterloo bar.

Around 2:35 a.m. on July 25, officers were called to the area of King Street North and Bridgeport Road West.

They say two people were standing outside a bar when they were approached by three men.

One of the victims was allegedly assaulted with a “strap-like” object.

There were no serious injuries.

The first suspect was described as a white man, wearing a white hoodie and blue jeans.

The second was described as a Latino man with short hair, and wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, a ball cap and a face covering.

The third suspect was described as a man wearing a black hoodie, dark pants, a ball cap and face covering.

All three were last seen on King Street North.

Police believe it was a targeted incident.

They’re asking anyone who witnessed the attack to call Waterloo Police at 519-570-9777, ext. 6347 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

