Three men wanted in connection with alleged sexual assault of woman in Toronto surrender to police, charged
Three men wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Toronto last month have been arrested, police say.
On Sunday, police released surveillance images of the suspects in the alleged incident that occurred on Aug. 27.
Police said a 31-year-old woman went to an establishment near Bathurst Street and Bloor Street West, where she encountered three men she had not met before.
The woman, police said, left the establishment with one of the men while the other two men also left shortly after.
Police did not detail what exactly happened after that but alleged all three men sexually assaulted the woman.
On Wednesday, police announced that the three suspects had surrendered at 14 Division. They have been identified as 20-year-old Arshveer Bath, 23-year-old Sukhpreet Singh and 24-year-old Narinderpal Aulakh.
Police say they have each been charged with sexual assault and sexual assault as a party to offence with any other person.
They are scheduled to appear in court in October.
Police continue to ask anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-7474 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).
