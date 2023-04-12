Three mental health organizations merge in Waterloo region

Three prominent Waterloo region mental health organizations are merging to create a new organization called Camino Wellbeing and Mental Health.

Carizon Family and Community Services, KW counselling services and Monica Place have joined forces to create Camino.

The new signage for Camino was revealed Tuesday morning at the Kitchener location on Charles Street.

Camino officials said the goal of the merger is to create a more cohesive system and expand access.

“It allows the organizations to come together in terms of having an opportunity to refer people within different spaces and different resources. It really brings a lot of connectivity into the space. Which allows us to better serve the communties that we are already working with on a larger landscape,” said Neha Lalany, a youth program facilitator.

Camino will operate out of eight different locations in the region including offices in Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge and Baden.

“We are here to provide tools, resources and services that support community members as they work towards their best mental health and wellbeing. Camino means path, and we are here, walking beside the people we serve at every step of the way along their journey,” said Camino’s CEO, Tracy Elop.