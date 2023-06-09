Three Montreal residents facing charges after officer struck by vehicle during stolen car investigation in Gatineau, Que.

Three Montreal residents, including a 15-year-old boy, are facing several charges after a police officer was struck by a vehicle during an investigation into a stolen vehicle in Gatineau, Que.

Police responded to a call just after 12:15 a.m. Thursday about two suspicious people in a vehicle near rue des Fleurs.

Officers arriving on the scene located the suspect vehicle, which was following a Toyota RAV4, police said, noting the vehicle is often targeted by organized theft networks. During the chase, the suspect vehicles drove onto a dead-end street.

Police say the stolen RAV4 struck a mail box and a parked vehicle while attempting to avoid police, and the driver was arrested while trying to flee officers on foot.

As the officers arrested the driver, the other suspect vehicle drove towards the officers and struck one of them, police said.

The two occupants of the second vehicle were arrested on Highway 50 in Plaisance after a short chase.

An 18-year-old Montreal resident is facing eight charges, including assault with a weapon on a peace officer, aggravated assault against a peace officer, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and theft of a vehicle.

An 18-year-old woman is facing charges of dangerous driving, theft of a vehicle and possession of a master key.

The 15-year-old is facing several charges, including theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving.