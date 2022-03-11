Three moose illegally shot in Algonquin Park
Staff
CTVNewsOttawa.ca
Authorities are searching for the person or people responsible for shooting three moose out of season in Algonquin Park.
Officials believe someone shot a bull, cow and calf moose between Dec. 26 and Jan. 4 in the Upper Redstone Lake area of Eyre Township, in the park.
The calf was removed whole and the cow and bull were quartered, leaving about 30 per cent of them to spoil, the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry said in a news release.
“It is believe those responsible had local knowledge of the area,” the release said.
Moose hunting season in the area was from Oct. 18 to 24.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the ministry’s hotline at 1-877-847-7667 or Crime Stoppers.
-
2 years and more than 4,000 deaths: the past and future of COVID-19 in AlbertaIt's been two years to the day since the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic -- and as the province looks ahead, many health and science experts believe the worst is behind us.
-
Northern Ont. First Nation chief insulted over MPP meeting rejectionSerpent River First Nation Chief Brent Bissaillon said he was disrespected by Sault Ste. Marie MPP Ross Romano, who he said declined to meet to discuss changes to Service Ontario.
-
Leamington woman working to bring her Ukrainian refugee family to CanadaMary Jane Macvicar has been glued to her Skype, constantly video calling her family caught in the war in Ukraine to check on their safety.
-
Rising food prices packing punch on grocery bills, upping demand for hampersRising food prices are packing a punch on grocery bills, and soon Russia’s invasion in Ukraine could further impact Manitobans' kitchen tables.
-
McNaughton says TVDSB Trustees wrong to consider shifting balance of power to LondonA power struggle at the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) threatens to inflame the urban-rural divide in the region.
-
Sask. considering digital identification for residentsThe Saskatchewan government is considering optional digital identification for residents of the province, with the goal of making government programs more accessible.
-
Unemployment numbers improving in Manitoba, but businesses still dealing with staff shortagesThe unemployment rate in Canada has fallen below pre-pandemic levels for the first time and the same can be said in Manitoba
-
Two years into pandemic, mental health of Manitobans remains major concernOn top of the illness and death brought on by COVID-19, experts note there’s been a significant impact on people’s mental health.
-
First Nations man files complaint against Winnipeg police over alleged racial profilingA First Nations man says he has filed a complaint of alleged misconduct and racism within the Winnipeg Police Service after he was handcuffed and placed in a police car in what he believes is a case of racial profiling.